MHT CET 2021 Answer Key: Students Can Raise Objections Till Tomorrow

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) answer key for PCM and PCB groups.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 8:08 pm IST

MHT CET 2021 answer key released
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. Students can raise objections against the released answer key through the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, till 5 pm on October 13.

Students who have appeared for MHT CET 2021 can access the answer key through the official website using their entrance test roll number and date of birth. Along with the answer keys, MHT CET question papers and candidates’ response sheets are also accessible on the website.

How To Challenge MHT CET Answer Key

  • Go to the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Click here for Answer keys' under the important link section

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new logon page

  • Key in the Roll number and date of birth

  • Click on the 'Log In' button

  • Raise objection by filling the form

  • Pay the objection fees and submit the form

Students raising objections against any question will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question and they will be required to submit the standard reference.

The state cell will release the MHT CET 2021 final answer key after considering the challenges raised by the students and the MHT CET 2021 result will be based on the final answer keys.

As per the state cell, the MHT CET results will be declared on or by October 28. Entrance test results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) groups will be released on the official websites- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

