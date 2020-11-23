MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today

NEET 2nd Round Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close registration for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 today, November 23. Candidates can register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, before 8 pm. The round 2 registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18 but MCC had postponed the registration process for the second round of NEET-UG counselling due to the addition of IP quota seats in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.

Payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:59 pm on November 24, as per the official AIQ NEET counselling schedule.

Result of the second round will be announced on November 27 and selected candidates will have to report for admission from November 28 to December 8, 2020.

NEET Counselling 2020: Registration

NEET Counselling 2020: Application Form

Candidates who want to participate in NEET Counselling Round 2 will be required to register again.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in round 1but had not joined it are also eligible to apply for admission in the second round.

The application process include registration to generate the login credentials, filling-up the application form, uploading required documents and payment of the counselling fee.

On November 19, the Health Ministry approved the addition of ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ category under Central pool (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2020-2021.

Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved under this category.

Registration for the third or mop-up round of AIQ NEET 2020 counselling will begin on December 10. Round 3 results will be declared on December 17 and candidates will be allowed to take admission between December 18 and December 26.