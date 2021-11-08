MCC Counselling Dates Soon; Know What Is 15% IP Quota Seats Of ESIC

MCC will begin the NEET 2921 counselling shortly

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process for the students who qualified NEET UG 2021 shortly. Candidates will be granted admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions through MCC counselling. Students will be required to register themselves for all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 through mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS/AYUSH course Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here

MCC will shortly release the NEET 2021 counselling schedule, seat matrix and a detailed information brochure on its official website.

NEET counselling under the 15% All India Quota(AIQ) seats is conducted by MCC for admission to government colleges (except for seats in Jammu and Kashmir colleges), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

What is the ESIC quota?

ESIC Quota in MCC counselling is reserved for admission to UG medical seats of the wards of people who are insured with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Insured persons (IPs) are eligible to apply under the 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

The medical aspirants seeking admission through this quota will be required to fulfill the MCC eligibility criteria and submit "Ward of Insured Person" certificate. The 'Ward of Insured Person' Certificate is issued by a competent authority for ESIC.

Candidates get admission in various seats by colleges and universities like BHU, AMU, JMI AIIMS, JIPMER among others. MCC is responsible for granting admission to 100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India. Admission to all seats in MBBS and BDS courses offered by BHU is also given through the MCC counselling.

Along with MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) conducts medical counselling for AYUSH seats of the all India quota.

The admission process to various medical colleges is granted on the basis of NEET AIR secured by the candidates in accordance with the reservation policies.

NTA released the NEET 2021 result on November 1 and out of total 15,44,275 students who appeared for the exam, 8,70,074 students could qualify the exam.