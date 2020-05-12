Manoj Ahuja IAS Appointed CBSE Chairperson

Manoj Ahuja, IAS, has been appointed as Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level secondary education and examination board. He replaces, Anita Karwal IAS, who was been appointed as the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, in April last week.

He has been appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to Government of India by temporarily upgrading the post, said a statement from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel.

Manoj Ahuja IAS, a 1990 Odisha cadre civil servant, is currently serving as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

Click here for more Education News

