Making Efforts To Make India A Global Hub For Higher Education: Prime Minister Modi

Making Efforts To Make India Global Hub For Higher Education: PM Modi

Continuous efforts are being made so that India’s education system meets the needs of the 21st century, with special focus on infrastructure creation and structural reforms, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore. In the virtual address, PM Modi said that to make India a global hub for higher education, efforts are being made qualitatively as well as quantitatively.

PM Modi said that in the last six years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year, one of them at Dharwad, Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi added that in 2014, there were nine IIITs, 13 IIMs and seven AIIMSs in the country.

In the subsequent five years, 16 IIITs, seven IIMs and eight AIIMSs were either established or in the process of being created, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that apart from opening new institutions, in the last five-six years, work has also been done on governance reforms in the institutions to ensure gender equality and social inclusiveness. At all levels of education in the country, the Gross Enrolment ratio of girls is more than boys, PM Modi said.

More autonomy is being given to such institutions as well so that they can take decisions according to their needs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in this address.

The Prime Minister said the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) would give new impetus by bringing about fundamental changes in the entire education sector.

The focus of the NEP 2020 is multidimensional to make the youth competitive through a flexible and adaptable education system. The need of the hour is skilling, reskilling and upskilling, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged the University of Mysore to innovate according to the new emerging situation. He urged the institute to focus on incubation centers, technology development centers, 'industry-academia linkage' and ‘interdisciplinary research'.

The Prime Minister requested the University to promote research on local culture, Art and other social issues along with related global and contemporary issues.