MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC result 2021 date and time has not been confirmed by the officials yet, however, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier confirmed that the 10th SSC board exam 2021 result will be declared by July 15. The board exams were cancelled this year in view COVID-19 pandemic and the Maha SSC result 2021 will be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result from any of the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in.

maharashtraeducation.com

Check region-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2020:

Konkan: 98.77%

Pune: 97.34%

Nagpur: 93.84%

Amravati: 95.14%

Latur: 93.09%

Aurangabad: 92%

Last year, 15,75,103 candidates passed the examination, wherein, the total number of girls passed is 7,34,491 girls as that of 8,40,612 boys.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC 2021 Result on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Examination Result 2021’

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.