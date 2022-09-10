  • Home
Maharashtra MH CET Law Result 2022 To Be Out Today

MH CET LLB Result 2022: The MAH CET LLB 2022 examination was conducted between August 2 and August 4, in online mode. Download scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 8:36 am IST

Download MH CET LLB scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MH CET LLB Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result today, September 10, 2022. The State CET Cell will host the MAH CET Law result 2022 on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth to check and download the MH CET Law scorecard.

The MAH CET LLB 2022 examination was conducted between August 2 and August 4, in online mode. However, due to technical failures in some exam centres, the State CET Cell conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022. The individual scorecard of a candidate will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The State CET Cell will announce the MH CET 2022 law result in the form of all-India rank lists.

MAH LLB CET Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link

  3. Enter the required credentials- application number and date of birth.

  4. The MH CET Law scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Check the result PDF and download it

  6. Take a print out of MAH LLB CET scorecard for further reference.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conduct the MAH CET Law entrance exam for providing admission to candidates in three years and five years LLB programmes offered by various government, government aided, government aided minority, university managed, university departments and unaided, and unaided minority institutions in the Maharashtra State.

