MAH LLB CET 2022 Registration Process For 5-Year Law Course Begins Tomorrow; Check Details

MAH LLB CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will start the Common Entrance Test – MHT CET 2022 – registration process for the 5-year LLB exam on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The law entrance exam will be held in online mode at designated examination centres across the state. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the MAH LLB exam for 5-year course through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 800 for open category and EWS candidates, while for all others, the exam fee is Rs 600.

To be eligible for MAH LLB 5 years CET 2022, candidates must have passed SSC and HSC examinations from a recognised institution in Maharashtra or the equivalent examination from a recognised board/university in India or outside, or from a secondary board or equivalent, constituted or recognised by the union or by a state government, which is in Maharashtra.

MAH LLB CET 2022: How To Apply

Go to website -- mahacet.org.

Click on the "MAH-LL.B (5 Years)CET-2022 (Integrated Course)" link.

Click on the "New Registration" link.

Register yourself by filling in the details.

Pay the application fee and proceed.

Save and submit the form.

Take print out for future reference.

For details on MAH LLB CET 2022, please visit the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.