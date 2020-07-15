Maharashtra HSC Result Will Be Out Soon Mahresult.nic.in, Hscresult.mkcl.org, Maharashtraeducation.com: Check Date Here

Ending the rumours flying around surrounding the Maharashtra HSC result date, the Maharashtra Board has confirmed the HSC result date. According to a statement released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE, Pune, the Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC result will be released on July 16 at 1 pm. The Board has also said the Class 12 or HSC result will be available on following websites: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The Board is yet to finalise a date for Secondary School Certificate or SSC result.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HSC results:

Step 1: Visit any of the links given here

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC results’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra HSC result from the next page open.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Direct links

Mahresult.nic.in

Hscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Apart from the above mentioned official websites, the Maharashtra HSC results will also be released on private portals like examresults.net. The Maharashtra HSC results' details will be available on the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in .

The Maharashtra Board was able to conduct all the papers of HSC as per schedule over February and March.

However, COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns imposed in the country to curb the spread of of the coronavirus has led to delay in declaration of results.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 28.

The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent last year.



