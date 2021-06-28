Maharashtra Education Minister Launches Bridge Course For Classes 2-10

Image credit: twitter.com/ANI The 45-day course will be taught for Marathi, Mathematics, English, Science, Hindi and Social Science subjects

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday launched a bridge court prepared by the State Council Of Education Research and Training, for students of Classes 2 to 10.

The course is available at maa.ac.in. “This activity will be implemented for a period of 45 days from July 1 to August 15, 2021, and I appeal to the teachers to review the previous academic year of the students through this course,” the minister said.

Students spent most of the previous academic year without attending schools, and learning with online classes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am confident that this bridge course will not only connect two classes but will also carry forward the education of all those who have been left behind,” the minister added.

Students will have to take three tests during the course in online or offline mode. Teachers will keep a record of marks scored by students in the tests, Ms Gaikwad said.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the students who are lagging behind in the flow of education can be taken along through the bridge course. This initiative will be useful in strengthening the foundation of children's education,” Ms Gaikwad added.

Educational institutes in Maharashtra are currently closed. Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state Education department to explore the possibility of restarting schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 in villages without COVID-19 cases.

Those villages and towns which have not reported fresh coronavirus cases for a long time and where there are no chances of finding new infections could be considered for reopening of schools and colleges. Students can start going to schools and colleges and attend classes like the pre-pandemic period, the state government said in a statement.