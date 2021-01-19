Maharashtra: BAM University To Start Courses On Buddhism, Ambedkar

  • Home
The course on medical tourism will be helpful for paramedics, travel agents and tour operators. The certificate course on Ambedkar tourism will consist of the study of places connected with Babasaheb. The Buddhist tourism course will impart expertise on places of importance in the religion.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 5:55 pm IST | Source: PTI

Aurangabad:

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has decided to introduce medical tourism, Buddhist tourism and Ambedkar tourism courses in its curriculum from the upcoming academic year, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken on the occasion of Namvistar Din, which is celebrated on January 14 annually to commemorate the naming of Marathwada University after the chief architect of the Constitution in 1994.

"The course on medical tourism will be helpful for paramedics, travel agents and tour operators. The certificate course on Ambedkar tourism will consist of the study of places connected with Babasaheb. The Buddhist tourism course will impart expertise on places of importance in the religion," University tourism department head Rajesh Ragade told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

