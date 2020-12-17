Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools From Tomorrow; State Issues COVID-19 Guidelines

The Madhya Pradesh Government will reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from tomorrow. The government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) with respect to COVID-19 pandemic for reopening schools for formal classes from tomorrow, December 18.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter to announce the reopening of schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students. It said: “The Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar has said following the guidelines and protocols of COVID-19, classes from 9th to 12th will be conducted in schools.”

It further added: “Commissioner Public Education Jayashree Kiyawat told that all the schools will have parent-teacher meet on December 18, in which parents will be invited at different times in the classrooms. Discussion will be held with the parents regarding the copy, score and preparation of the upcoming board examination.”

The decision to reopen the schools after several months of closure due to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations. On the instructions of Mr Parmar, the Directorate of Public Relations has issued guidelines to all heads of institutions to conduct regular classes in government higher secondary schools for the academic session 2020-21.

While Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted regularly in all the schools, Principals of the respective schools will be able to take their own call regarding holding face-to-face classes for students of Classes 9 and 11.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said: “In view of the present corona conditions, both online and offline classes will be conducted in all schools of the state. The attendance of students in the school will depend on the consent of parents, guardians. Parental consent once given by parents will be valid for the entire session.”

Activities such as prayer, assembly, games are prohibited. Students will remain in their classes during lunch. Intensive monitoring of online and offline classes will be conducted in all schools of the state. State office officials, district education officers and other officers will be monitored on a regular basis. The inspecting officers will inspect five schools daily through video call and upload its report on the discussion portal. On the education portal, Madhya Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Hajri App, the presence of students and teachers will be registered daily by the Principal, the statement added.