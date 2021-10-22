Lucknow University To Resume Offline Classes For BCA 1st Semester Students From October 25

University of Lucknow to reopen classes for BCA 1st semester students

The Lucknow University will resume offline classes for the BCA first semester students from October 25. The university in an official statement has said that 75 per cent attendance will be mandatory for taking the mid-term and end-term semester exams.

“It is notified that to all BCA First Semester students that their physical classes for the session 2021-22 will start from October 25,” a Lucknow University statement said.

The university further said: “75 per cent attendance is compulsory for appearing in mid-semester tests as well as end semester examinations.”

With Covid cases declining in the country, colleges and universities have started resuming offline classes.

Also colleges and universities across Maharashtra on Wednesday, October 20, have resumed in-person or `offline' classes which had been stopped for over one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Delhi University colleges, departments and centres had reopened for practical classes for 50 per cent attendance from September 15. However, Delhi University had made it mandatory for the students attending the offline practical classes at DU to have at least received one dose of the Covid vaccine. The students who were to live in hostels should however be fully vaccinated against Covid. Both teaching and non-teaching staff attending the classes should be fully vaccinated.