Live Updates: Exams Postponed, Cancelled; Where Schools, Colleges Are Closed

Live coverage on new updates about board exam 2021, school closure news, UG, PG exams

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, several boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other state boards including Gujarat, Punjab and Odisha have postponed their upcoming final year exams. States including Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have closed down schools and colleges in the state.

Several universities have also postponed their semester exams scheduled. Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences have postponed their exams for medical students. University exams in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed till May 15. All university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice. Kerala universities have also postponed their undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Bangalore University has also postponed undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams.

On Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) as well has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The revised dates for the JEE Main 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days prior to the examination, NTA has said. This decision comes following an outcry by engineering students demanding postponement.