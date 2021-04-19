Live Updates: Exams Postponed, Cancelled; Where Schools, Colleges Are Closed

  • Home
Live

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, several boards including CBSE, CISCE and other state boards including Gujarat, Punjab and Odisha have postponed their upcoming final year exams. Several universities have also postponed their semester exams scheduled.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 1:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, several boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other state boards including Gujarat, Punjab and Odisha have postponed their upcoming final year exams. States including Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have closed down schools and colleges in the state.

Several universities have also postponed their semester exams scheduled. Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences have postponed their exams for medical students. University exams in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed till May 15. All university exams in Rajasthan have been postponed till further notice. Kerala universities have also postponed their undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Bangalore University has also postponed undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams.

On Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) as well has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The revised dates for the JEE Main 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days prior to the examination, NTA has said. This decision comes following an outcry by engineering students demanding postponement.

Live updates

01:35 PM IST
April 19, 2021

ICSE Board Exam Latest News

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 Postponed: CISCE has postponed Class 10 (ICSE) and Class12 (ISC) board exams 2021. While Class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, Class 10 students will be allowed to opt out. 



01:25 PM IST
April 19, 2021

Is Class 12 CBSE Exam Cancelled

The CBSE Class 12 exams have been postponed in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the board has cancelled the upcoming Class 10 final exams. The board will review the situation with respect to Class 12 exams on June 1 and share the details subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of CBSE Class 12th examinations.

01:15 PM IST
April 19, 2021

UP Board Exam Date 2021 Class 12

The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 upcoming board examinations. The new UP board exam date 2021 will be decided in May after reviewing the coronavirus situation.

01:05 PM IST
April 19, 2021

JEE Main April 2021

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The new dates for JEE Main April 2021 will be announced 15 days prior to the date of examination.

