Class 12th board exams cancelled in thsse states

With the surge in cases of Covid infections, several states and Union Territories have announced cancelling the Class 12th board exams. Earlier inclined to holding the CBSE Class 12th exams, the Centre cancelled the board exams citing “safety and interest” of students. While several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan have called off the board exams, states like Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are yet to take a decision on Class 12 board exams.

States cancelling the 12th board exams are considering ways as to how the students will be awarded marks for the cancelled Class 12th board exams. Students due to take the Class 12th board exams are awaiting a decision on the evaluation criteria.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted two weeks’ time to the Centre, CBSE, ICSE to inform the court of the criteria to announce the Class 12th result. Although the Supreme Court welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel the Class 12 Board examinations amid the ongoing Covid crisis, however, it enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.

These States Have Cancelled Class 12th Exams

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Exams

Odisha government on Friday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered the cancellation of the exam this year keeping in view the pandemic situation. Life is more important than exam, Mr Patnaik said.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel second-year pre-university (2nd PUC) exams due to the Covid pandemic. To prepare the results for PUC 2nd students, weightage will be given to Class 10 and 1st PUC marks.

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 12 Exams

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the Class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the Covid pandemic. On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel’s recommendations.

Maharashtra SSC Class 12 Exams

Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to cancel Class 12 board SSC examination in view of coronavirus crisis in the state. Amid the pandemic which has hit Maharashtra hard, students' health remains the top priority for the state government, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon."

Haryana Class 12 Exams

Haryana government has decided to conduct an internal assessment for Class 12 students of the Haryana School Education Board, based on which the results will be declared soon, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

Class 12 Goa Exams

The Goa government on June 2 cancelled Class 12 board exams, stating that health and safety of students is their top priority. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the decision will end anxiety among students, parents and teachers. Results of Class 12 students will be prepared as per an “objective criteria”, the Chief Minister said.

Uttarakhand Class 12 Exams

"The students would also be promoted accordingly. The government has taken this decision considering the interest of the students and teachers," Uttarakhand Minister for School and Sanskrit Education Arvind Pandey while announcing the cancellation of Uttarakhand Class 12 exam news said.

Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 12 Exams

The board is yet to announce a decision on the assessment criteria on the Class 12 cancelled exams. The board might consider internal assessment marks to reward the students on the Class 12th exam MP board subjects.

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th Exams

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students. A decision on the evaluation criteria is due.