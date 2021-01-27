Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 Postponed Due To CBSE Board Exams

  • Home
Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 Postponed In View Of CBSE Board Exam Schedule

LSAT 2021 will now begin on June 14, 2021. It will be held as an online, remote-proctored test.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 1:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on January 27 announced a postponement of LSAT 2021 exam due to the upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams. LSAT 2021 will now begin on June 14, 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled to begin on May 10. The registration deadline has also been extended to June 4, 2021. The exam will be held online.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LSAT-India will be administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test,” LSAC said.

CBSE Board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10. If students want to take LSAT before their boards, they can also take the exam in March. Registration for that session of LSAT 2021 will open on February 3 and close on March 14.

“Aspirants who choose this option can take the test in March - well before the scheduled board exams - and use these scores for their law college application. An aspirant can also re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions,” the authorities said.

The decision to reschedule LSAT 2021 has been taken to ensure fairness for students who have registered for the CBSE class 12 board exams in May and to accommodate a large number of anticipated test-takers.

To register for LSAT India 2021, go to the official website, discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

Students who register prior to 12 February 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of Rs 3,499 per test for the March or June test, the council said.

Students who register after 12 February 2021 will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799 for one session. Students who register after 12 February and wish to sit for both tests, will be able to pay a discounted fee of Rs 7,300, it added.

The complete schedule, detailed information on how to take the online test will be released after the closure of registration.

Applicants can prepare for the exam using free material from the website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test).

Click here for more Education News
Law School Admission Test for India Education News CBSE Board Exam 2021
