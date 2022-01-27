Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today

Registration for PPC will close today, January 27; students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in

The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will close today, January 27. Class 9 to 12 students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams. During the interaction, PM Modi addresses queries on issues including exams and exam stress.

So far more than11.33 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Above 2.55 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference

PPC 2022: Guidelines For Students