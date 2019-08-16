Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Result Next Week

KMAT Result 2019 On August 20

Result of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) will be released on August 20. Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has confirmed the KMAT result date on the website. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website kmatindia.com as and when it is released.

KMAT was held on August 4.

This year the KMAT was conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programs offered at more than 189 AICTE approved management colleges in Karnataka. Colleges participating in KMAT are primarily based in Bangalore.

KMAT is a pen paper based test and is a standardised exam since 2003 to screen candidates for admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA courses.

The test includes Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Logical and Abstract Reasoning and Quantitative Ability questions.

"The MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and rest of Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/ PGDM/ MCA programmes in 2019," reads the admission notice released on the official website.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.