Kerala To Release Fellowship Arrears Of Research Scholars

Kerala to make Norka registration compulsory for Kerala students studying abroad

Kerala government on Wednesday announced that it has directed to distribute the fellowship arrears of research scholars. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his his daily briefing here, also said the government is contemplating about making paper evaluation of exams online.

The government will start registration process for students who are studying abroad through Norka Routes which is already available for Non-Resident Keralites. According to the chief minister, these students will be provided insurance cover and discounts in airline fares.

This registration will be made compulsory for all students from Kerala who's studying abroad.

Mr Vijayan has said that employment order has been sent for the recruitment of 99 Staff Nurse Grade 2 posts in the medical education department.

The government will intervene to find a solution regarding the salary issue of employees working in private educational institutions, the CM said.

On the 100th day of Kerala's fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today shared the updated figures of positive cases, along with the efforts made by the state government to contain the virus.

"100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story It's been 100 days since the first case was reported. 258 active cases, 97 recovered, Total confirmed: 357 Deaths: 2. 12,710 samples tested Special COVID-19 Hospital, 1,251 Community Kitchens, 28,08,650 Individuals Served, 3,676 Destitutes Rehabilitated," Mr Vijayan tweeted.

Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said this evening. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 6,761 with 206 deaths linked to the virus.

