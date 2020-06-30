Kerala SSLC Exam 2020 Declared. 98.82% Pass

Kerala SSLC result has been declared.

Kerala SSLC result has been declared. 98.82% of the total 4,22,450 students who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam this year have passed. 41,906 students have been placed in A+ grade, which means these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board have recorded 100% result this year.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020

Pathanamthitta is the revenue district with highest pass percentage. Kuttanad is the educational district with the highest pass percentage. Wayanad district has registered the least percentage in the state.

The highest number of A+ students are from Malappuram district. A total of 2,736 students from this district have secured marks between 90-100%.

This year the pass certificates will have QR codes.

The Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

Kerala SSLC results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.

Schools and colleges in Kerala and other states have remained close since March 16. As per the new guideline released by the Home Ministry on June 29, educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.