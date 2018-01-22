Kerala Proposes Minimum Wage For Private School Teachers To ensure quality education, the state government proposes to enact the 'Minimum Wages Act' for teachers in private unaided schools, Governor P Sathasivam said in his customary address to the Assembly, outlining the policy of the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

He was addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session



"This would help attract the best minds to the teaching profession," Mr Sathasivam said in his speach.



The Governor also said automation, artificial intelligence, nano technology and robotics would make many current jobs obsolete and create new jobs in future.



"Kerala needs to invest in new technologies and borrow the best from global competition," he said.



On the initiatives taken for the welfare of the Kerala diaspora, he said his government had set up a 351-member 'Loka Kerala Sabha' with NRK (Non-resident Keralite) delegates and special invitees along with MPs and MLAs.



"The government is committed to support NRKs in a variety of ways, including awareness campaigns for safe migration, pre-departure orientation programmes, skill upgrade programmes and assistance to stranded people.



"Rehabilitation of returnees and reintegration training are some of the other proposed initiatives in this area.



"My government is also committed to harness the goodwill and financial capabilities of expatriates in the process of modernisation and further development of Kerala," he said.



The budget for the new fiscal would be presented by Finance Minister Thomas Issac on February 2.



