Kerala Plus Two results are likely to be released in July first week.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE is likely to release the Plus Two results in July first week. An official from the DHSE has confirmed to NDTV that the results are expected in the July first week. However, the Plus Two results will be released later, the official said. Along with the DHSE Plus Two results, the state Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE results will also expected in the first week of July. Students will be able to check the Kerala Plus Two results from websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

Students, who cannot take the exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollees.

Some of the remaining Kerala Plus Two (Class 12 or Higher Secondary second year) examinations (along with Plus One and SSLC) were held from May 26 to 29. The exams were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.

“The evaluation activities is in process. According to the current plans of the Directorate, the Plus two results will be released in the first week of July,” the official said.