Kerala Law Entrance Exam LLM Registration 2024 Deadline Extended Till August 6, Check Details

KLEE LLM Registration 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the date for application submission for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 LLM program.

Candidates can now register for the exam until August 6 by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The registration process commenced on July 26.

KLEE LLM 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have passed the LLB examination (five-year/three-year course) with a minimum of 50% marks from any university in Kerala or any other universities recognized by the university in Kerala.

However, there is no upper age limit for admission to the LLM program.

KLEE LLM 2024: Entrance Examination Pattern

The entrance examination will be a computer-based test. It will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode centers. The exam will consist of 200 objective-type questions and will be of 2 hours' duration. The questions will be at the level of the LLB examination.