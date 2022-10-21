  • Home
KEAM 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

KEAM 2022 mop-round round final seat allotment result out at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 6:59 pm IST

KEAM 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
KEAM 2022 counselling mop-up round final allotment result declared.
Image credit: Shutterstock

KEAM 2022 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 mop-round round final seat allotment result. Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 mop-up seat allotment result through the official website of CEE- cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the seat allotment result candidates will need to enter their application number and password.

KEAM 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Allotment Result Direct Link

Candidates whose name are there in the KEAM 2022 counselling mop-up round final seat allotment list needs to report to the allotted college to confirm their seats from October 21 to October 22, 2022. Candidates also need to report to the allotted institute to complete their admission process after the seats are confirmed.

Candidates who receive an allotment in this phase should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE (if applicable) as specified in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment from October 21 to October 22 by 4 pm.

KEAM 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment: Steps To Check

  1. Visit KEAM 2022 official website -- cee.karala.gov.in
  2. Go to the candidates portal to download the allotment memo.
  3. Enter the application number, password, and access code.
  4. The KEAM 2022 mop-round allotment result will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and check the seat allotment result and take a printout of the list.
KEAM Allotment Results
