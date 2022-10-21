KEAM 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 counselling mop-up round final allotment result declared.

KEAM 2022 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 mop-round round final seat allotment result. Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 mop-up seat allotment result through the official website of CEE- cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the seat allotment result candidates will need to enter their application number and password.

Latest: KEAM Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

KEAM 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Allotment Result Direct Link

Candidates whose name are there in the KEAM 2022 counselling mop-up round final seat allotment list needs to report to the allotted college to confirm their seats from October 21 to October 22, 2022. Candidates also need to report to the allotted institute to complete their admission process after the seats are confirmed.

Candidates who receive an allotment in this phase should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE (if applicable) as specified in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment from October 21 to October 22 by 4 pm.

KEAM 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment: Steps To Check