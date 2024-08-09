KCET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Mock Allotment Result To Be Out Today

KCET Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result today. Candidates can select their choices for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) by 11.59pm by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Navigate to the KCET Seat Allotment link on the homepage

Enter your login details and click on 'Submit'

Check the result and download it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

Seat Allotment And Reporting

Candidates can modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. The KEA will announce the final seat allotment results at a later date. Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

KCET 2024 Application Form

KCET 2024 Admit Card

Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard

Two passport-size photos

Class 10 Scorecard

Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

Registration Fee Payment Proof

Kannada Medium Certificate

Rural Study Certificate

Caste Income Certificate

Income Certificate

The KCET exam is held every year for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.