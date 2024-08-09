KCET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Mock Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Candidates can modify their choices after release of mock seat allotment results.
KCET Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result today. Candidates can select their choices for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) by 11.59pm by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- Navigate to the KCET Seat Allotment link on the homepage
- Enter your login details and click on 'Submit'
- Check the result and download it
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
- Seat Allotment And Reporting
Candidates can modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. The KEA will announce the final seat allotment results at a later date. Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.
KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
- KCET 2024 Application Form
- KCET 2024 Admit Card
- Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard
- Two passport-size photos
- Class 10 Scorecard
- Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI
- Registration Fee Payment Proof
- Kannada Medium Certificate
- Rural Study Certificate
- Caste Income Certificate
- Income Certificate
The KCET exam is held every year for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.