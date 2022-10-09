KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; Option Entry From October 11

Image credit: Shutterstock The final chance for candidates for the document verification process is October 11.

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 dates. The dates have been revised for downloading of verification slip, and entry of options for engineering, architecture, and farm sciences courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check and download the revised KCET 2022 counselling schedule from the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule of KCET 2022 counselling, the seat matrix and fee structure will be displayed on the KEA website tomorrow, October 10 after 11 am. The verification slip will be available for download from October 10 to October 12. Eligible candidates can do the option entry in the order of preference from 2 pm on October 11 to October 13 up to 4 pm. Additionally, candidates who have not yet verified their documents can still appear for the verification process with all required documents on October 11, 2022.

KCET Counselling 2022: Important Dates