Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) result tomorrow, December 29.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 11:00 am IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be declared tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) result tomorrow, December 29. Aspirants who took the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check their results through the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by 4 pm, tomorrow. To access and download the PGCET 2022 result, candidates need to log in with their registration number and password.

KEA has conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination for admission to MBA, MCA programmes were held on November 19 and For MTech programmes it was conducted on November 20. The PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was issued on December 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till December 10, 2022.

KEA PGCET 2022 Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link
  3. Enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth
  4. Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the score card PDF and take a print for further reference.

KEA will release a separate merit list for the candidates Karnataka PGCET and GATE on the official website. The candidates who will get shortlisted in Karnataka PGCET 2022 cut-off will have to participate in the counselling process. The verification of documents of successful candidates will be held on January 2, 2023.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
