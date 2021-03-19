Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET) On June 20; Registrations Begin From March 22

Karnataka COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET will be held on June 20

The application window for Karnataka Engineering entrance tests, COMEDK Uni-Gauge and UGET will open on March 22. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will hold the Uni-Gauge and UGET for the BTech and BE aspirants on June 20. Candidates willing to take admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities can apply online at comedk.org and unigauge.com till May 20.

The exam, as per a COMEDK statement, will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India, in more than 400 test centres. This year, it expects over 80,000 students to appear for the examination. The engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions this year, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Eligibility Criteria For COMEDK UGET 2021

The candidates appearing for the Karnataka Btech, BE entrance examination must have passed Class 12 or PUC or other equivalent examination with at least 45 per cent marks. The soft copies of their academic certificates and mark sheets will be required to be uploaded along with the UGET application form.

"Presently about 150 Engineering colleges, who make available around 20,000 seats, are affiliated to COMEDK and utilize its testing mechanism for effecting admission to UG Program during the academic year 2020-2021," the official statement added.