Karnataka DCET Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka Diploma CET result 2022 is available on the official website of KEA and candidates will need their DCET number to check the result.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 24, 2022 3:04 pm IST

Karnataka Diploma CET exam result is released.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) result. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka DCET 2022 result through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. In order to access the result, candidates will need their DCET number.

The DCET 2022 exam was conducted by KEA on November 20, 2022. The hall ticket for the exam was released on November 12 and the answer key was available on the official website on December 7, 2022.

Every year the exam is held for admission into second-year Engineering courses and first-year Architecture courses under the lateral entry scheme. The exam includes three main topics – Applied Science, Applied Mathematics and Applied Engineering.

Karnataka DCET Result 2022 Direct Link

Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2022: Steps To Download

  1. First of all, visit the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Then from the latest announcement section, click on the “Diploma CET 2022 examination rank result” link.
  3. After that enter your DCET number and click on submit.
  4. The Karnataka DCET 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  5. Check the result, download it and take a printout.
