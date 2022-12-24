Karnataka DCET Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka Diploma CET exam result is released.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) result. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka DCET 2022 result through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. In order to access the result, candidates will need their DCET number.

The DCET 2022 exam was conducted by KEA on November 20, 2022. The hall ticket for the exam was released on November 12 and the answer key was available on the official website on December 7, 2022.

Every year the exam is held for admission into second-year Engineering courses and first-year Architecture courses under the lateral entry scheme. The exam includes three main topics – Applied Science, Applied Mathematics and Applied Engineering.

Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2022: Steps To Download