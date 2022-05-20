  • Home
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 In Third Week Of June, Assessment Begins Next Week: Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka PUC Class 12 result 2022 will be declared in the third week of June, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 20, 2022 10:04 am IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be released in the third week of June
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam result 2022 will be declared in the third week of June, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said. The assessment process for the Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will begin next week, he said. Confirming the Karnataka PUC 2 result date, BC Nagesh said, "The secondary PU test is completed smoothly. Assessment begins next week. The result is set for the third week of June."

Once declared, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available on the official websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18 at 1,076 centres across the state. A total of 6,84,255 students enrolled for the exam this year. The PUC Karnataka Class 12 exams were conducted in offline mode.

The entire Karnataka PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras were installed for round-the-clock monitoring. The state government had also installed squads to check exam malpractices.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the "PUC 2 result 2022" link
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth
  4. The Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
