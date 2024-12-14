JNVST Class VI Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Details

JNVST Class VI Admit Card 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for the Class 6 entrance examination for the academic session 2025-26. Students can download their Class 6 JNVST 2025 (summer-bound) admit cards from the official website, navodaya.gov.in. According to the schedule, the examination will be held in two phases: January 18, 2025, and April 12, 2025.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'JNVST Admit Card 2025 Class 6' link

Step 3. Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Enter the captcha code and log in

Step 5. On the student dashboard, click on the 'NVS Admit Card 2025 Class VI' link

Step 6. The JNVST Class 6 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download it and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carry the JNVST Class 6 admit card to the examination center. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The JNVST Class 6 entrance exam is conducted as an all-India level examination to screen students for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the nation. Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of the students. The schools adhere to the three-language formula and promote national integration. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.

Reservations for OBC candidates will be implemented as per the Central List. OBC candidates not included in the Central List should apply as General candidates.