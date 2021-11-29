JNU Admission 2021: Cut-Offs Announced For UG, PG Courses; Direct Links

JNU admission 2021 1st cut-off list released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in (representational)

JNU Cut-Off 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the first cut-offs for admission to different undergraduate and programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to MA, MSc, MCA, BA, integrated MSc, MTech, PG Diploma and other programmes at the university can visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check the cut-off scores. Earlier, the university had announced results of the entrance exam, JNUEE 2021.

JNU Admission 2021 Cut-Offs

MA, MSc, MCA

BA (Hons)

BSc-MSc Integrated

Certificate of proficiency

MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Bigdata

Admission to all programmes offered by JNU, except for PhD programmes, is offered to students who qualify in JNUEE and meet the required cut-off marks.

For PhD admission, after the entrance exam, candidates need to appear for the viva-voce round and the final merit list is prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the entrance exam score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.

How To Check JNUEE Cut-Off 2021

Go to jnuee.ac.in Under the news and events section, click on the link to download the first cut off list Select your programme Download the cut-off PDF Check the required marks for admission

JNU has released cut-offs separately for unreserved and reserved category candidates. More details about the JNU admission process for the upcoming academic year will be published soon on the official website of the university.