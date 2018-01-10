JNTUK BTech Results 2017 For October/ November Exam Soon; Official Update Awaited Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will declare BTech 2nd year exam result held in October/ November 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT JNTUK BTech Results 2017; Know How To Check New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will declare BTech 2nd year exam result held in October/ November 2017. Candidates can check the result online at jntukresults.edu.in. Results should be checked online. As of now no official update has been given by the University. The University had declared the first semester results for 4th and 3rd year BTech students on 24 December 2017. 2nd year students can expect the result anytime soon. Results will be announced for both regular and supplementary candidates.



How to check JNTUK Result 2017? Go to the result link given above

Enter hall ticket number

Enter date of birth

Enter the security code

Submit the details

Save a copy of the result

Meanwhile JNTU, Hyderabad has released the exam time table for BTech students. The University will conduct examination for 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year students in February 2018. Online registration for the same has begun and will continue till 12 January 2018. 'Regular / Supplementary Examinations for the B. Tech (CCC) I Year, (09, 08 & 07 Batches) II Year (09, 08 & 07 Batches), III Year (09, 08 & 07 Batches) & IV year (09, 08 & 07 Batches) will be held during February -2018,' reads the official update.



