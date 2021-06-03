JMI invented ‘environment-friendly cement’ gets Australian patent

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) faculty has invented environment-friendly cement. The cement invented by Dr Ibadur Rahman, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, JMI, along with other researchers from AMU has been granted a patent as an intellectual property by the Patent Office, Government of Australia.

The main objective of the invention titled ‘A Method for Preparing Modified Cement and Evaluating Mechanical and Chemical Properties’ is to reduce carbon emissions.

Dr. Rahman said “There is a pressing need for the construction and other industries to go through green revolution-in other words, industries need to adopt and introduce environment-friendly materials.”

The co-inventors from AMU are Professor Mohammad Arif, Professor Abdul Baqi, Dr M Shariq, Er Mohammad Gamal Al-Hagri and Er Amer Saleh Ali Hasan.

“This invention focuses on the effect of cement replacement with micro-silica fume, nano-silica fume and fly ash in a combination of two additives on the mechanical properties of the concrete mixes,” an official statement said.

The combination of micro and nano-silica fumes, the inventors said, improves the mechanical properties of concrete and eventually the microstructure and chemical analysis of the modified concrete show enhancement in the morphological properties of concrete owing to pore filling with dense and compact structure further.

Dr Rahman has been working in the field of nano- based modified cement and concrete composite for the last eight years during his PhD research. Dr Rahman has now two patents to his credit, a JMI statement said.

In September 2020, Dr Rahman was granted the patent titled “High Strength Cementitious Nanocomposite Compositions and the methods of making the same” by the intellectual property at the Patent Office, Government of India.