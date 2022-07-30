  • Home
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022: Students who appeared in the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division exams for summer zone can check their results using their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 6:48 pm IST

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division result 2022 out

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE Class 11 result 2022 for Jammu division today, July 30. The JKBOSE 11th Jammu division result 2022 is available on the official website-- jkbose.nic.in. Students who appeared in the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division exams for summer zone can check their results using their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

The JKBOSE Jammu division Class 11 board exams 2022 were conducted from April 20 to May 13.

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in.
  • Click on the "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu" link.
  • Enter roll number and registration number.
  • JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Jammu division will appear on the screen
  • Check the result, download and take a print out for future use.

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022: Direct Link

For details on JKBOSE 11th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.

