Jio Institute Launches Postgraduate Programmes In Artificial Intelligence And Data Science, Digital Media

Jio Institute

Jio Institute has invited applications for its one-year full-time postgraduate programmes (PGP) in artificial intelligence and data science (AI and DS), and digital media and marketing communications (DM and MC). Candidates can apply for the postgraduate courses offered by the Jio Institute through the official website-- jioinstitute.edu.in. To apply for the PG programme, candidates will have to click on the ‘Apply Now’ link on the Jio Institute's official website. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022.

The PGP in artificial intelligence and data science programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists – well equipped for a variety of roles including AI researchers, data scientists as well as Industrial and societal entrepreneurs. While the digital media and marketing communications programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research, the Jio Institute said in a statement.

The AI and DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM and MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2500 for the Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The JET 2022 will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability, and a section on writing skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.

Dr Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute, said, “We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance.”