Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main result: Telangana boy Josyula Venkata Aditya secures perfect 100 for second time (representational photo)

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for the March session has been announced and 13 candidates have scored a perfect 100 score in the exam. One among them is Josyula Venkata Aditya, who has secured the top position for the second time this year. In the JEE Main February exam, Mr Venkata Aditya topped in paper 2, which is conducted for BArch and BPlannig papers. This time, he topped the Engineering paper. The other topper of the JEE Main paper 2 held in February was Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges based on your JEE Percentile TRY NOW



The other students who topped the JEE Main March exam are: Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

In the JEE Main February session held for BTech aspirants, six students secured the perfect 100 score. There were no female toppers.

JEE Main March result has been announced in just six days. For the first time, the exam was held in Kargil, India; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Lagos in Nigeria.

The exam was held in 792 exam centres spread across 334 cities, which include 12 cities outside India.

The individual results are available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and candidates can login with their credentials to download scorecards.

NTA will soon reopen the application window for candidates who want to submit fresh applications for the JEE Main April attempt. The last session will be held in May.

The all India ranks of candidates will be announced during JEE Main result for the May session.