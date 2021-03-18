  • Home
The National Testing Agency has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch examination. Only one candidate named Josula Venkata Aditya has scored 100 percentile.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 9:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch examination. Only one candidate named Josula Venkata Aditya has scored 100 percentile.

It has also released a list of state-wise toppers, gender-wise toppers separately.

Candidates can check the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

JEE Main Paper 2 held as an eligibility test to shortlist candidates Barch and BPlanning programmes was conducted on February 23, 2021. Students who have appeared for JEE Main Barch and BPlanning paper can download the score card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer keys of the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper. Students who have appeared for the test on February 23 can check their answers with the final JEE Main BArch and BPlanning answer key.

As many as 63,065 candidates have appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2A, or BArch, and JEE Main Paper 2B, or BPlanning, paper. 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning paper.

This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions. However, for BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main will be held twice, in February and May 2021. According to NTA dates, the application window for the May session will open from May 3 and will continue till May 12.

