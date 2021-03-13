JEE Main March Exam Dates Revised

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) March dates have been revised. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which had earlier scheduled the JEE Main Session 2 exams between March 15 and March 18, will now be held from March 16 to March 18. The exam conducting body has already released the JEE Main March 2021 session admit cards. To access the admit cards, candidates have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main March exam that was earlier scheduled to be held for four days will now be held for only three days. An NTA official said: “[March] 16 onwards though [March] 15 was also blocked earlier but we need only 6 shifts.”

“The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021,” read an NTA statement.

NTA has conducted the JEE Main Session 1 in February between February 23 and February 26. JEE Main, this year will be held in three more shifts -- March, April and May. Students can appear in all the sessions, however, the tests for Paper 2 meant for BArch and BPlanning courses will only be held twice (February and May). The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit. The final JEE Main result will be declared after NTA concludes holding JEE in May 2021.

How To Download JEE Main March Admit Card

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage

Enter your login details. Submit to download the admit card

There is a section of self declaration undertaking on the JEE Main admit card where candidates have been asked to inform of their health status and recent travel history. With respect to the COVID-19 norms, candidates must wear face masks. NTA will be providing 3-ply face masks at the exam centres that need to be worn by the candidates.