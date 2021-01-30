JEE Main February 2021: Today Is The Last Day For Application Correction

JEE Main 2021: The application correction window for JEE Main 2021 February session will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, January 30, 2021. The agency has begun the facility at- jeemain.nta.nic.in- on Wednesday, January 27 to amend the application for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. All such candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 exam can make necessary amendments in their application.

Candidates who have registered JEE Main 2021 should note that they will be allowed by the NTA to modify only limited details in the JEE Main 2021 application. These include the candidate's name, address, category, PWD status, educational qualification, date of birth, examination city elections etc.

All the details amended by the candidates in JEE Main 2021 application form will be considered as final. Any modification in these details will not be accepted later than the last date.

JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021 exam is to be conducted in four different sessions this time. Candidates can apply for any one session or for all sessions. The examination for the first session is to be conducted on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021, as per the revised rules and schedule issued for JEE Main 2021 by NTA.

It is likely that the JEE Main 2021 admit card for February session will be issued two weeks before the date of commencement of examination i.e. in the second week of February. However, the candidates should note that the JEE Main 2021 admit card will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully registered for the examination by the prescribed last date.