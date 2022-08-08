JEE Main 2022 Toppers: Sneha Pareek Secures AIR 2; Know Their Success Strategy

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet AIR 2 Sneha Pareek

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 today, August 8. A total of 24 students secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam this year; Telangana has the maximum top scorers followed by Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh. Two candidates from Uttar Pradesh secured rank 1 in JEE Main 2022, while each from states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand. JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in NIT/IIIT/GFTI and Private Engineering colleges. Use Now



Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

JEE Main Result 2022: Meet The Toppers

AIR 2 Sneha Pareek

Sneha Pareek, the JEE Main topper in session one secured All India Rank (AIR 2) in JEE Main. In an earlier interaction with Careers360, the Assam girl said self-study, NCERT books, and revising previous years' papers were key to her success. "I have devoted six to seven hours [daily] for JEE Main preparation for the last two years. Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I followed NCERT books and revised previous years' papers," said Ms Pareek. ALSO READ | JEE Main Result 2022 Out; Cut-Off For JEE Advanced Rises For General Category

Ms Pareek followed HC Verma for Physics, Inorganic Chemistry- Sudarshan Guha, Maths- DK Goel, SL Loney apart from regular classes and study materials by ALLEN Career Institute, Guwahati. She also practiced JEE Main papers from 2021, 2020 and 2019 well and did not miss any mock test conducted by the coaching institute.

Ms Pareek now aims for JEE Advanced, as her dream is to pursue Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. "I will try to get a good rank to get into IIT Bombay, else I will opt for other IITs. I will not waste a year and take a second attempt," she said.

AIR 23 Kushagra Srivastava

Kushagra Srivastava the only topper from Jharkhand shared his success strategy with Careers360. According to Mr Srivastava, the key success mantra was attempting mock tests and NCERT books. "I studied seven to eight hours a day for JEE Main 2022 for the last two years, followed NCERT books and study materials provided by the institute," he had said.

Kushagra Srivastava secured AIR 23 in JEE Main 2022

He prepared with the help of a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan. "I relied on the study materials provided by the institute, that is sufficient to prepare for the JEE Main 2022. Apart from the study materials, I followed HC Verma and IE Irodov for Physics," he said.

His preparation strategy for JEE Main 2022 also consisted of practicing previous years' papers and attempting mock tests. He is aiming to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, else IIT Delhi.