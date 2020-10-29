  • Home
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus: Candidates, preparing for the Engineering entrance exam, can check JEE Main 2021 syllabus, exam pattern, and other information in this article and start preparing for JEE Main 2021.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Oct 29, 2020 4:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2021, is a national level entrance exam for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted twice and the first exam will be held tentatively in January. The second session of JEE Main 2021 will take place in the first week of April 2021.

Candidates, preparing for the Engineering entrance exam, can check JEE Main 2021 syllabus, exam pattern, and other information in this article and start preparing for JEE Main 2021.

Students can appear in either one or both the JEE exams and the best of the two scores is considered for ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main.

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

The JEE Main 2021 syllabus is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Although, the JEE Main syllabus doesn’t change every year, students are advised to download the complete JEE Main 2021 syllabus from the official website of NTA JEE Main. The syllabus generally comprises Class 11 and Class 12 standard topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Sets, relations and functions

Physics and measurements

Some basic concepts of chemistry

Complex numbers and quadratic equations

Kinematics

States of matter

Matrices and determinants

Laws of motion

Atomic structure

Permutations and combinations

Work, energy and power

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Mathematical induction

Rotational motion

Chemical thermodynamics

Binomial theorem and its simple applications

Gravitation

Solutions

Sequences and series

Properties of solids and liquids

Equilibrium

Limit, continuity and differentiability

Thermodynamics

Redox reactions and electrochemistry

Integral calculus

Kinetic theory of gases

Chemical kinetics

Differential equations

Oscillations and waves

Surface chemistry

Coordinate geometry

Electrostatics

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Three dimensional geometry

Current electricity

General principles and process of isolation of metals

Vector algebra

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Hydrogen

Statistics and probability

Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,

P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,

D and f block elements

Trigonometry

Optics,

Dual nature of matter and radiation

Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry

Mathematical reasoning

Atoms and nuclei,

Electronic devices

Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Communication systems

Experimental skills

Hydrocarbons,

Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen

Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,

Principles related to chemistry


JEE Main Exam Pattern

JEE Main exam consists of a total of 75 questions that are equally segregated into three parts from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer, and one mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Zero marks are awarded if the question is left unanswered. The questions asked in the exam are from Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

PAPER

SUBJECTS

TYPE OF QUESTIONS

Mode of Examination

BE/BTech.

Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

BArch

Paper 2

Mathematics “ Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

Aptitude Test “ Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test “ Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

BPlanning

Paper 2

Mathematics “ Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

Aptitude Test “ Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria is the minimum prerequisites described by the JEE Main exam conducting authority for students to be eligible for appearing in the JEE Main examination.

Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria before applying for JEE Main 2021. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be allowed to take the examination. Following is the JEE Main eligibility criteria for students to appear in JEE Main 2021:

  • Candidate must be a citizen of India, or OCI (overseas Citizen of India), or NRI.

  • Candidate must have successfully completed 10+2 examinations from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

  • Candidate is required to obtain at least 50 percent marks in the qualifying examination in the case of general category students, 45% for General-PH category candidates and 40% marks for SC/ST & OBC category candidates in the qualifying exam.

  • Candidate must be a minimum of 17 years old as on 31st December 2021.

JEE Main 2021 Application Form

Candidates can register themselves for JEE Main 2021 April session on the official website of JEE Main. Following are the complete details regarding the JEE Main 2021:

  • The complete application process for JEE Main 2021 will be carried out through online mode.

  • Applicants are advised to register for only one application form since multiple registration might result in the rejection of the form.

  • Applicants are required to fill the application form with their valid email id and mobile number because all the further communication will be carried out via email id and mobile number.

  • The application process will be segregated into various steps - online registration, filling up of details in the application, uploading a scanned image of photograph and signature, completing application fee and printing of application and fee payment receipt.

  • Students will be able to pay the application fee via Credit/ Debit card/ Net banking/ PAYTM/ UPI. In addition to the application fee, students will be required to pay service/processing charges per transaction and GST (applicable at 18 percent).

  • After the payment is successful, candidates will be able to download the confirmation page. In case if the confirmation page is not generated then applicants will be required to approach the concerned bank for the refund.

  • The application fees for one paper is Rs. 650 for general category students and Rs. 325 for SC/ST/OBC category students. If students appear in both of the examinations, the application fees for general category students is Rs. 1300 and for SC/ST/OBC category students is Rs. 650.

JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window

JEE Main 2021 application form correction is a one-time facility for candidates to make changes in the details of the application form. Through the correction window, students will be able to make the changes in their application form and depending on the correction made, students will be charged a fee. The final charges will be displayed in the final payment window. In addition to this, NTA opens a photo correction window, before the application form correction window which is exclusively for rectifying any errors in uploading of pictures.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 will be available from the first week of December 2020 for the January session. Students will be able to download the JEE Main admit card in online mode via NTA website. Candidates will be required to provide their login details in order to download the admit card.

Additionally, applicants will be sent a copy of the admit card on their registered mail id in the PDF format. Applicants are requested to check the details mentioned in the admit card and make sure they are correct. In case of any discrepancy, applicants must contact the officials in order to correct the details before the exam date.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

Answer key for JEE Main 2021 will be released by NTA in the third week of April 2021 in online mode. Along with the link to the answer sheet, an OMR answer sheet will also be provided on the official website. In case if students find any discrepancy in the answer sheet, they will be able to make challenges against the answer key.

Students will be required to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 as a processing fee for each question that they want to challenge. Students will receive 100 percent refund of this fee if the challenge made by the candidate is found to be true. After the completion of this process, NTA will release the final answer key on the website.

JEE Main 2021 Result

NTA will release the JEE Main 2021 result in the first week of June 2021. Students will be able to download the result though the official website of NTA. Candidates will be required to enter their login details in order to download the result. The result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key released by the authority. The authority will not provide the result through offline mode. Students will be required to print it for further use in the admission process.

