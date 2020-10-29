JEE Main 2021 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2021, is a national level entrance exam for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted twice and the first exam will be held tentatively in January. The second session of JEE Main 2021 will take place in the first week of April 2021.

Candidates, preparing for the Engineering entrance exam, can check JEE Main 2021 syllabus, exam pattern, and other information in this article and start preparing for JEE Main 2021.

Students can appear in either one or both the JEE exams and the best of the two scores is considered for ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main.

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

The JEE Main 2021 syllabus is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Although, the JEE Main syllabus doesn’t change every year, students are advised to download the complete JEE Main 2021 syllabus from the official website of NTA JEE Main. The syllabus generally comprises Class 11 and Class 12 standard topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal, P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry





JEE Main Exam Pattern

JEE Main exam consists of a total of 75 questions that are equally segregated into three parts from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer, and one mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Zero marks are awarded if the question is left unanswered. The questions asked in the exam are from Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS Mode of Examination BE/BTech. Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only BArch Paper 2 Mathematics “ Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only Aptitude Test “ Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test “ Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet BPlanning Paper 2 Mathematics “ Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only Aptitude Test “ Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

JEE Main 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria is the minimum prerequisites described by the JEE Main exam conducting authority for students to be eligible for appearing in the JEE Main examination.

Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria before applying for JEE Main 2021. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be allowed to take the examination. Following is the JEE Main eligibility criteria for students to appear in JEE Main 2021:

Candidate must be a citizen of India, or OCI (overseas Citizen of India), or NRI.

Candidate must have successfully completed 10+2 examinations from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Candidate is required to obtain at least 50 percent marks in the qualifying examination in the case of general category students, 45% for General-PH category candidates and 40% marks for SC/ST & OBC category candidates in the qualifying exam.

Candidate must be a minimum of 17 years old as on 31st December 2021.

JEE Main 2021 Application Form

Candidates can register themselves for JEE Main 2021 April session on the official website of JEE Main. Following are the complete details regarding the JEE Main 2021:

The complete application process for JEE Main 2021 will be carried out through online mode.

Applicants are advised to register for only one application form since multiple registration might result in the rejection of the form.

Applicants are required to fill the application form with their valid email id and mobile number because all the further communication will be carried out via email id and mobile number.

The application process will be segregated into various steps - online registration, filling up of details in the application, uploading a scanned image of photograph and signature, completing application fee and printing of application and fee payment receipt.

Students will be able to pay the application fee via Credit/ Debit card/ Net banking/ PAYTM/ UPI. In addition to the application fee, students will be required to pay service/processing charges per transaction and GST (applicable at 18 percent).

After the payment is successful, candidates will be able to download the confirmation page. In case if the confirmation page is not generated then applicants will be required to approach the concerned bank for the refund.

The application fees for one paper is Rs. 650 for general category students and Rs. 325 for SC/ST/OBC category students. If students appear in both of the examinations, the application fees for general category students is Rs. 1300 and for SC/ST/OBC category students is Rs. 650.

JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window

JEE Main 2021 application form correction is a one-time facility for candidates to make changes in the details of the application form. Through the correction window, students will be able to make the changes in their application form and depending on the correction made, students will be charged a fee. The final charges will be displayed in the final payment window. In addition to this, NTA opens a photo correction window, before the application form correction window which is exclusively for rectifying any errors in uploading of pictures.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Admit Cards for JEE Main 2021 will be available from the first week of December 2020 for the January session. Students will be able to download the JEE Main admit card in online mode via NTA website. Candidates will be required to provide their login details in order to download the admit card.

Additionally, applicants will be sent a copy of the admit card on their registered mail id in the PDF format. Applicants are requested to check the details mentioned in the admit card and make sure they are correct. In case of any discrepancy, applicants must contact the officials in order to correct the details before the exam date.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

Answer key for JEE Main 2021 will be released by NTA in the third week of April 2021 in online mode. Along with the link to the answer sheet, an OMR answer sheet will also be provided on the official website. In case if students find any discrepancy in the answer sheet, they will be able to make challenges against the answer key.

Students will be required to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 as a processing fee for each question that they want to challenge. Students will receive 100 percent refund of this fee if the challenge made by the candidate is found to be true. After the completion of this process, NTA will release the final answer key on the website.

JEE Main 2021 Result

NTA will release the JEE Main 2021 result in the first week of June 2021. Students will be able to download the result though the official website of NTA. Candidates will be required to enter their login details in order to download the result. The result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key released by the authority. The authority will not provide the result through offline mode. Students will be required to print it for further use in the admission process.