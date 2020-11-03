JEE Main 2021: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants; Registration Date
JEE Main 2021: NTA will begin the JEE Main 2021 registration in November. JEE Main 2021 application form date is not announced by the NTA yet, however, the JEE Mains 2021 application form will be made available on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as the JEE Main 2021 schedule is released.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) is conducted twice a year as a computer-based test by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
Students can appear in either one or both the JEE Main exams as the best of the two scores is considered for the ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. With the goal of getting into an esteemed engineering college, several students choose to take a drop year. This drop year is a crucial year for students preparing for JEE Main.
If the planning is appropriate, the drop year can be useful in scoring high marks in JEE Main exam which would, in turn, be helpful in securing a seat the top institute meeting the desired JEE Main cut-off. In order to crack the JEE Main exam with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important. Some valuable JEE Main preparation tips from experts and toppers have been compiled in this article.
1. Memorise the JEE Main 2021 syllabus
With almost a year in hand for preparation, the first step to strategise an effective study plan is knowing the JEE Main exam pattern, and JEE Main syllabus thoroughly.
JEE Main is an engineering entrance exam. The questions asked in JEE Main are objective in nature. There are a total of 75 questions asked in JEE Main. The 75 questions are equally segregated into three parts - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section covers 25 questions. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. All three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics hold equal weightage.
Subject
Branch
Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years)
Physics
Mechanics
30%
Heat and Thermodynamics
7%
Electrostatics and Current Electricity
17%
Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction
13%
Optics and Waves
3%
Modern Physics
10%
Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity
7%
Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication
13%
Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
30%
Inorganic Chemistry
30%
Physical Chemistry
40%
Mathematics
Coordinate Geometry
17%
Calculus
27%
Algebra
27%
Vector/3-D Geometry
10%
Trigonometry
6%
Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics
13%
Topics :
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Sets, relations and functions
Physics and measurements
Some basic concepts of chemistry
Complex numbers and quadratic equations
Kinematics
States of matter
Matrices and determinants
Laws of motion
Atomic structure
Permutations and combinations
Work, energy and power
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
Mathematical induction
Rotational motion
Chemical thermodynamics
Binomial theorem and its simple applications
Gravitation
Solutions
Sequences and series
Properties of solids and liquids
Equilibrium
Limit, continuity and differentiability
Thermodynamics
Redox reactions and electrochemistry
Integral calculus
Kinetic theory of gases
Chemical kinetics
Differential equations
Oscillations and waves
Surface chemistry
Coordinate geometry
Electrostatics
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
Three dimensional geometry
Current electricity
General principles and process of isolation of metals
Vector algebra
Magnetic effects of current and magnetism
Hydrogen
Statistics and probability
Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents
S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,
P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,
D and f block elements
Trigonometry
Optics,
Dual nature of matter and radiation
Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry
Mathematical reasoning
Atoms and nuclei,
Electronic devices
Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry
Communication systems
Experimental skills
Hydrocarbons,
Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen
Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,
Principles related to chemistry
2. Make a weekly study plan
After knowing the JEE Main syllabus and JEE exam pattern, it’s time to make an effective study plan. Make sure to make a weekly study plan so that you will be able to achieve small goals and cover complete topics in a specific time. Candidates should note that they should start preparing for topics that have more weightage in JEE exams. This method will help them cover more topics in less time.
Also, including weekly mock tests and its analysis is a crucial part of any preparation. The mock tests will help in figuring out the weak parts and strong parts simultaneously. Also, constant updation in marks will work as a motivation for students to keep working on improving their scores.
3. Implement your study plan
Implementing what you plan is a real struggle. Hence, it is essential to make a practical and easy-to-follow study plan. The first step to start studying for JEE Main 2021 is understanding the basics and topics clearly. Candidates must focus on clearing their concepts before beginning to solve the questions. While studying a topic, candidates should make a habit of making notes and underlining the important points.
In the case of Mathematics, candidates should study general topics first. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration. These are the topics whose applications are used in other topics of mathematics.
In the case of Physics, students should try to understand the diagrams and read the chapters carefully. Also, creating a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter will be of big help.
For Chemistry, candidates must learn chemical equations and chemical properties by heart. 50 per cent of the questions in Chemistry is based on equations and chemical properties. After the completion of every chapter, students should create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.
Students should follow NCERT books thoroughly. NCERTs are important when it comes to JEE Main preparation. More than 50 per cent of questions are asked from NCERT books. Hence, do not neglect NCERT.
Students should make chapter-wise formulas and important point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the JEE exam 2021.
4. Practise questions
Solving questions is the best way to strengthen your grip on concepts and topics. As a student preparing for JEE Main, you must solve all the previous year questions of the past ten years. Solving questions will help you form a general idea of the type of questions asked in the JEE paper. While solving questions, don’t forget to maintain an error-log and resolve your doubts instantly. This will help you to be aware of your weak points and common mistakes to avoid while taking the exam. Every student preparing for an exam has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weakness. But don’t neglect your strong subject. Keep practising it as well.
While solving questions, make a habit of solving them under a certain time constraint. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time.
5. Revise
All your efforts will be in vain if you don’t revise what you studied. Make a habit of revising from the very beginning of your JEE Main preparation. Additionally, during a few days before the exam, it is next to impossible for students to study all the chapters from scratch. The practising revision will help you prepare for the final days of the exam. Through revision, students will be able to identify the points they missed during the first time. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand.
JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern:
Paper
Subjects
Type of questions
Mode of Examination
BE/BTech.
Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only
BArch
Mathematics Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only
Aptitude Test Part II
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Drawing Test Part III
Questions to test drawing aptitude
â€œPen & Paper Basedâ€ (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet
B Planning
Paper 2
Mathematics Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only
Aptitude Test â€“ Part II
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Planning Based Questions - Part III
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
The best study material for Physics:
S. No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
2
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker
Concepts of all the topics
3
Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
4
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practising problems
5
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, the theory of all topics
6
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practising problems
7
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari
For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.
The best study material for Chemistry:
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
2
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
3
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
4
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
5
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
7
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
The best study material for Mathematics:
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
2
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
3
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
4
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
5
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
6
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
7
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
8
Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For explanation of topics