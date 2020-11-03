  • Home
JEE Main 2021: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants; Registration Date

JEE Main 2021: NTA will begin the JEE Main 2021 registration in November. JEE Main 2021 application form date is not announced by the NTA yet, however, the JEE Mains 2021 application form will be made available on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as the JEE Main 2021 schedule is released.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 3:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) is conducted twice a year as a computer-based test by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Students can appear in either one or both the JEE Main exams as the best of the two scores is considered for the ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. With the goal of getting into an esteemed engineering college, several students choose to take a drop year. This drop year is a crucial year for students preparing for JEE Main.

NTA will begin the JEE Main 2021 registration in November. JEE Main 2021 application form date is not announced by the NTA yet, however, the JEE Mains 2021 application form will be made available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as the JEE Main 2021 schedule is released. For April attempt of JEE Main 2021, the application form will be available from February. NTA will soon announce JEE Main 2021 date along with the release of the JEE Main application form.

If the planning is appropriate, the drop year can be useful in scoring high marks in JEE Main exam which would, in turn, be helpful in securing a seat the top institute meeting the desired JEE Main cut-off. In order to crack the JEE Main exam with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important. Some valuable JEE Main preparation tips from experts and toppers have been compiled in this article.

1. Memorise the JEE Main 2021 syllabus

With almost a year in hand for preparation, the first step to strategise an effective study plan is knowing the JEE Main exam pattern, and JEE Main syllabus thoroughly.

JEE Main is an engineering entrance exam. The questions asked in JEE Main are objective in nature. There are a total of 75 questions asked in JEE Main. The 75 questions are equally segregated into three parts - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section covers 25 questions. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. All three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics hold equal weightage.


Subject

Branch

Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years)

Physics

Mechanics

30%

Heat and Thermodynamics

7%

Electrostatics and Current Electricity

17%

Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction

13%

Optics and Waves

3%

Modern Physics

10%

Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity

7%

Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication

13%

Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

30%

Inorganic Chemistry

30%

Physical Chemistry

40%

Mathematics

Coordinate Geometry

17%

Calculus

27%

Algebra

27%

Vector/3-D Geometry

10%

Trigonometry

6%

Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics

13%


Topics :


Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Sets, relations and functions

Physics and measurements

Some basic concepts of chemistry

Complex numbers and quadratic equations

Kinematics

States of matter

Matrices and determinants

Laws of motion

Atomic structure

Permutations and combinations

Work, energy and power

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Mathematical induction

Rotational motion

Chemical thermodynamics

Binomial theorem and its simple applications

Gravitation

Solutions

Sequences and series

Properties of solids and liquids

Equilibrium

Limit, continuity and differentiability

Thermodynamics

Redox reactions and electrochemistry

Integral calculus

Kinetic theory of gases

Chemical kinetics

Differential equations

Oscillations and waves

Surface chemistry

Coordinate geometry

Electrostatics

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Three dimensional geometry

Current electricity

General principles and process of isolation of metals

Vector algebra

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Hydrogen

Statistics and probability

Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,

P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,

D and f block elements

Trigonometry

Optics,

Dual nature of matter and radiation

Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry

Mathematical reasoning

Atoms and nuclei,

Electronic devices

Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Communication systems

Experimental skills

Hydrocarbons,

Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen

Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,

Principles related to chemistry


2. Make a weekly study plan

After knowing the JEE Main syllabus and JEE exam pattern, it’s time to make an effective study plan. Make sure to make a weekly study plan so that you will be able to achieve small goals and cover complete topics in a specific time. Candidates should note that they should start preparing for topics that have more weightage in JEE exams. This method will help them cover more topics in less time.

Also, including weekly mock tests and its analysis is a crucial part of any preparation. The mock tests will help in figuring out the weak parts and strong parts simultaneously. Also, constant updation in marks will work as a motivation for students to keep working on improving their scores.

3. Implement your study plan

Implementing what you plan is a real struggle. Hence, it is essential to make a practical and easy-to-follow study plan. The first step to start studying for JEE Main 2021 is understanding the basics and topics clearly. Candidates must focus on clearing their concepts before beginning to solve the questions. While studying a topic, candidates should make a habit of making notes and underlining the important points.

In the case of Mathematics, candidates should study general topics first. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration. These are the topics whose applications are used in other topics of mathematics.

In the case of Physics, students should try to understand the diagrams and read the chapters carefully. Also, creating a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter will be of big help.

For Chemistry, candidates must learn chemical equations and chemical properties by heart. 50 per cent of the questions in Chemistry is based on equations and chemical properties. After the completion of every chapter, students should create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

Students should follow NCERT books thoroughly. NCERTs are important when it comes to JEE Main preparation. More than 50 per cent of questions are asked from NCERT books. Hence, do not neglect NCERT.

Students should make chapter-wise formulas and important point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the JEE exam 2021.

4. Practise questions

Solving questions is the best way to strengthen your grip on concepts and topics. As a student preparing for JEE Main, you must solve all the previous year questions of the past ten years. Solving questions will help you form a general idea of the type of questions asked in the JEE paper. While solving questions, don’t forget to maintain an error-log and resolve your doubts instantly. This will help you to be aware of your weak points and common mistakes to avoid while taking the exam. Every student preparing for an exam has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weakness. But don’t neglect your strong subject. Keep practising it as well.

While solving questions, make a habit of solving them under a certain time constraint. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time.

5. Revise

All your efforts will be in vain if you don’t revise what you studied. Make a habit of revising from the very beginning of your JEE Main preparation. Additionally, during a few days before the exam, it is next to impossible for students to study all the chapters from scratch. The practising revision will help you prepare for the final days of the exam. Through revision, students will be able to identify the points they missed during the first time. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern:


Paper

Subjects

Type of questions

Mode of Examination

BE/BTech.
Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

BArch
Paper 2

Mathematics Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

Aptitude Test Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

â€œPen & Paper Basedâ€ (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

B Planning

Paper 2

Mathematics Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

Aptitude Test â€“ Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


The best study material for Physics:


S. No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

2

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Concepts of all the topics

3

Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

  • Electricity & Magnetism
  • Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)
  • Optics & Modern Physics
  • Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

4

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practising problems

5

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, the theory of all topics

6

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practising problems

7

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari

For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.


The best study material for Chemistry:


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

2

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

3

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

4

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

5

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

6

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

7

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more


The best study material for Mathematics:


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

2

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

3

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

4

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

5

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

6

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

7

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

8

Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For explanation of topics

JEE Main preparation tips
