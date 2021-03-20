JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released For March Session

JEE Main 2021 answer key released for the March exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main at its official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main administering body, NTA, has released the JEE Main answer keys for the March session held between March 16 and March 18 in double shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the admission to BE, BTech programmes can match their answers with the JEE Main answer key so as to calculate the probable score.

The answer key has the correct responses to the questions asked in JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech). To access the answer key, candidates can login with their application numbers and passwords or with their application numbers and dates of birth.

Steps To Download JEE Main Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge link

Step 3: On the next window, enter the login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth or passwords

Step 4: Download and access the JEE main answer key

NTA has also released the JEE Main question papers of all the shifts along with the answer key. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the JEE answer key. The final JEE Main answer key will be released after considering the objections raised.

According to NTA data, a total number of 6,19,638 candidates have registered for the examination. The examination was conducted in six slots in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

JEE Main will be conducted two more times this year. The next sessions will be held in April and May. NTA will open the application window for the JEE Main April 2021 session soon.