JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Era Sharda Bags Delhi State Topper Spot In Female Category

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: NTA has released the list of JEE Main topper 2020 alongside the declaration of JEE Main result 2020 on Friday, i.e September 11. Chirag Falor and Era Sarda have done Delhi proud by topping the state in JEE Mains examination in their respective categories.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 2:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the list of JEE Main topper 2020 alongside the declaration of JEE Main result 2020 on Friday, i.e September 11. NTA has released the state-wise JEE Main topper list as well as the list of PWD toppers.

In JEE Main 2020 September exam, 24 students have secured 100 percentile. Eight candidates from Telangana have the scored 100 percentile, while five candidates from Delhi have been scored the same.

Chirag Falor and Era Sarda, students of Aakash Institute, have done Delhi proud by topping the state in JEE Mains examination 2020 in their respective categories. While Chirag Falor has scored an exceptional 100 percentile and secured AIR-12, Era Sarda has become the state topper in the Female category by getting AIR-79 and scoring 99.99 percentile. Nishant Agarwal, a student of Aakash Distance Learning Programme (DLP) has also scored 100 percentile.

Congratulating the students, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our students Chirag, Era and Nishant have excelled in the tough JEE Mains 2020 entrance exam. The credit goes to the hard work of our student, the support of their parents and the instructors who have guided the student throughout their journey.”

Chirag and Era credited their outstanding performance to the hard work and the excellent coaching provided by Aakash IIT-JEE instructors for the examination. The JEE Mains Exam is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

Nearly 6.35 lakh students had registered for JEE Mains from across the country.

