JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Era Sharda Bags Delhi State Topper Spot In Female Category

National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the list of JEE Main topper 2020 alongside the declaration of JEE Main result 2020 on Friday, i.e September 11. NTA has released the state-wise JEE Main topper list as well as the list of PWD toppers.

In JEE Main 2020 September exam, 24 students have secured 100 percentile. Eight candidates from Telangana have the scored 100 percentile, while five candidates from Delhi have been scored the same.

Chirag Falor and Era Sarda, students of Aakash Institute, have done Delhi proud by topping the state in JEE Mains examination 2020 in their respective categories. While Chirag Falor has scored an exceptional 100 percentile and secured AIR-12, Era Sarda has become the state topper in the Female category by getting AIR-79 and scoring 99.99 percentile. Nishant Agarwal, a student of Aakash Distance Learning Programme (DLP) has also scored 100 percentile.

Nearly 6.35 lakh students had registered for JEE Mains from across the country.