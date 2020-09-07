JEE Main Cutoff 2020 Date: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks For NITs And IIITs

  • Home
JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main 2020 result is expected on September 11. Along with the result, NTA is expected to release JEE Main cutoff.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 11:53 am IST | Source: Careers 360

JEE Main Cutoff 2020 Date: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, conducted Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020 from September 1-6. As the exams are now over, NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2020 soon. According to official information, JEE Main 2020 result is expected on September 11. Along with the result, NTA is expected to release JEE Main cutoff.

JEE Main cutoff 2020 is the minimum qualifying mark at which a seat will be allotted in the participating institutes. Candidates who pass JEE Main 2020 by scoring equal to or more than the cutoff marks will become eligible to apply for admission through JoSSA counselling.

As the official JEE Main Cutoff 2020 are awaited, candidates can check previous year’s cutoff for NITs and IIITs

JEE Main: Cut Off List For NITs And IIITs

IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff

NIT Goa JEE Main Cutoff

JAC Chandigarh: JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main cutoff for MNIT Jaipur

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Tiruchirappalli

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar

JEE Main cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad

JEE Main cutoff for SVNIT Surat

What After JEE Main 2020?

Once JEE Main 2020 result is announced, candidates who meet the required cutoff will become eligible to apply for JoSSA counselling.

The top 2,50,000 students who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020, for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted on September 27. Registration for foreign nationals started on September 5. For other candidates, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will start on September 12.

Click here for more Education News
