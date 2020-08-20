JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff:
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2020 result after the examination is held from September 1 to 6. JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the best of the two scores will be considered for ranking purposes, therefore, the final ranks/results obtained by the candidates will be declared tentatively in September. The qualifying cutoff will also be released with the final result. Previously, the January session result of JEE Main 2020 comprised of only the obtained score of the candidates.
There are two types of cutoffs: qualifying cutoff and the admission cutoff.
Qualifying cutoff is to screen candidates for JEE Advanced. Test-takers who meet the qualifying cutoff will be eligible to attempt the JEE Advanced examination.
Admission cutoff is the cutoff released by JoSAA on behalf of the participating institutes and is the minimum rank candidates should secure in JEE Main to ensure higher chances of admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. It will be released after every round of seat allotment.
Factors determining the JEE Main cutoff
It should be noted that the cutoff will vary category wise, institute wise and engineering branch wise. Also, various factors are considered while determining the cutoff. Few of the factors are listed below:
· Difficulty level of the exam
· Previous year cutoff trends
· Number of candidates applying for the course
· Number of candidates appearing for the exam
· Availability of seats
Cutoff changes every year based on the factors mentioned above. However, to aid the aspiring engineers, previous years’ qualifying cutoff has been mentioned below for reference.
JEE Main 2019 Qualifying Cutoff
Category
Total NTA score cutoff based on Paper 1
Common Rank List (CRL)
89.7548849
GEN-EWS
78.2174869
Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL)
74.3166557
Scheduled Caste (SC)
54.0128155
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
44.3345172
PwD
0.1137173
JEE Main Cutoff Trends Analysis
Year
General
2019
89.7548849
2018
74
2017
81
2016
100
2015
105
2014
115
2013
113
Qualifying cutoff of previously held JEE Main exam shows a steady decrease in the cutoff. Some of the factors that might be the reason for the decrease in qualifying cutoffs are :
· From 2019 onwards, JEE Main is being conducted two times a year.
· The entrance exam is getting tougher every year
The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1- 6. The result is expected to be announced in the last week of September.