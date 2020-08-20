JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff: JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the best of the two scores will be considered for ranking purposes, therefore, the final ranks/results obtained by the candidates will be declared tentatively in September.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 3:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020 September: 7.12% Decrease In Number Of Registered Candidates From January Session
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know About COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Links Here
Update On JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Release Date: Know How To Download From Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nta.ac.in
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Prepare Using Video Lectures By IIT Professors
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2020 result after the examination is held from September 1 to 6. JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the best of the two scores will be considered for ranking purposes, therefore, the final ranks/results obtained by the candidates will be declared tentatively in September. The qualifying cutoff will also be released with the final result. Previously, the January session result of JEE Main 2020 comprised of only the obtained score of the candidates.

There are two types of cutoffs: qualifying cutoff and the admission cutoff.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Qualifying cutoff is to screen candidates for JEE Advanced. Test-takers who meet the qualifying cutoff will be eligible to attempt the JEE Advanced examination.

Admission cutoff is the cutoff released by JoSAA on behalf of the participating institutes and is the minimum rank candidates should secure in JEE Main to ensure higher chances of admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. It will be released after every round of seat allotment.

Factors determining the JEE Main cutoff

It should be noted that the cutoff will vary category wise, institute wise and engineering branch wise. Also, various factors are considered while determining the cutoff. Few of the factors are listed below:

· Difficulty level of the exam

· Previous year cutoff trends

· Number of candidates applying for the course

· Number of candidates appearing for the exam

· Availability of seats

Cutoff changes every year based on the factors mentioned above. However, to aid the aspiring engineers, previous years’ qualifying cutoff has been mentioned below for reference.

JEE Main 2019 Qualifying Cutoff


Category

Total NTA score cutoff based on Paper 1

Common Rank List (CRL)

89.7548849

GEN-EWS

78.2174869

Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL)

74.3166557

Scheduled Caste (SC)

54.0128155

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

44.3345172

PwD

0.1137173


JEE Main Cutoff Trends Analysis


Year

General

2019

89.7548849

2018

74

2017

81

2016

100

2015

105

2014

115

2013

113


Qualifying cutoff of previously held JEE Main exam shows a steady decrease in the cutoff. Some of the factors that might be the reason for the decrease in qualifying cutoffs are :

· From 2019 onwards, JEE Main is being conducted two times a year.

· The entrance exam is getting tougher every year

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1- 6. The result is expected to be announced in the last week of September.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main 2020 result JEE Main Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
KCET 2020: Top Engineering Colleges Through CET Karnataka, Check Details Here
COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23
COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12
CBSE Compartment Exams: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Cancel Exam For Class 10 And 12
Tripura Launches ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ Amid Covid-19 To Close Learning Gap
Tripura Launches ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ Amid Covid-19 To Close Learning Gap
.......................... Advertisement ..........................