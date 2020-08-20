JEE Main 2020 Cutoff, Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2020 result after the examination is held from September 1 to 6. JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the best of the two scores will be considered for ranking purposes, therefore, the final ranks/results obtained by the candidates will be declared tentatively in September. The qualifying cutoff will also be released with the final result. Previously, the January session result of JEE Main 2020 comprised of only the obtained score of the candidates.

There are two types of cutoffs: qualifying cutoff and the admission cutoff.

Qualifying cutoff is to screen candidates for JEE Advanced. Test-takers who meet the qualifying cutoff will be eligible to attempt the JEE Advanced examination.

Admission cutoff is the cutoff released by JoSAA on behalf of the participating institutes and is the minimum rank candidates should secure in JEE Main to ensure higher chances of admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. It will be released after every round of seat allotment.

Factors determining the JEE Main cutoff

It should be noted that the cutoff will vary category wise, institute wise and engineering branch wise. Also, various factors are considered while determining the cutoff. Few of the factors are listed below:

· Difficulty level of the exam

· Previous year cutoff trends

· Number of candidates applying for the course

· Number of candidates appearing for the exam

· Availability of seats

Cutoff changes every year based on the factors mentioned above. However, to aid the aspiring engineers, previous years’ qualifying cutoff has been mentioned below for reference.

JEE Main 2019 Qualifying Cutoff





Category Total NTA score cutoff based on Paper 1 Common Rank List (CRL) 89.7548849 GEN-EWS 78.2174869 Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) 74.3166557 Scheduled Caste (SC) 54.0128155 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 44.3345172 PwD 0.1137173





JEE Main Cutoff Trends Analysis





Year General 2019 89.7548849 2018 74 2017 81 2016 100 2015 105 2014 115 2013 113





Qualifying cutoff of previously held JEE Main exam shows a steady decrease in the cutoff. Some of the factors that might be the reason for the decrease in qualifying cutoffs are :

· From 2019 onwards, JEE Main is being conducted two times a year.

· The entrance exam is getting tougher every year

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1- 6. The result is expected to be announced in the last week of September.