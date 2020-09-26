JEE Advanced 2020: What Is Self Declaration Form And How To Fill It

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam need to carry the self-declaration form JEE Advanced 2020 as a part of their JEE Advanced admit card. JEE Advanced self-declaration form (undertaking) is a part of JEE Advanced SOP being followed by IITs for holding the JEE Advanced exam.

Candidates have to fill the JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2020, put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided.

“At the time of entry, the filled-in COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card, and the body temperature (using Thermo Guns) will be checked and Test Centre staff will guide the candidate to respective labs after scanning the bar code on the Admit Card. Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by the Test Centre staff,” reads the official notification.

Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT) Delhi has released COVID-19 related advisory for all the candidates who are participating in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination. Along with the advisory, an instructional video was also shared on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidate should fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card as per instructions - completely and properly.

JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2020 is a part of a form, printed on the first page of JEE Advanced admit card. It is a self undertaking which every candidate has to sign which informs about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient and details of quarantine (if any) in candidates.

Every candidate has to bring the JEE Main self-declaration form with them, duly filled and signed wherever applicable.

JEE Advanced 2020: How to download self-declaration form

Step 1- Open the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2- Click on download JEE Advanced admit card link

Step 3- Login with your credentials

Step 4- Click on download admit card link

Step 5- JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2020 will be printed on the first page of their admit card

Step 6- Download and take print of all pages