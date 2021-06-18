Jamia Hamdard To Provide Financial Help To Students Affected By Covid

Jamia Hamdard to help students affected by Covid

Jamia Hamdard will help its students affected by Covid financially. The university has also created a special fund for the Covid affected students. As part of the financial help, Jamia Hamdard students orphaned by Covid will be provided with a concession of up to 25 per cent fee and the provision of submitting the fees in installments has been introduced for these students. The late fee fine on account of the delay in submission of fees for the Covid orphaned students has also been waived off.

The fund, a Jamia Hamdard statement said, has been created for the deserving and needy students due to the loss of their bread earners to Covid and are facing acute financial problems. “Such students who have lost their parents (bread earner)/loss of jobs/profession, etc. can avail concession by submitting their requests/applications along with all the relevant documents to their respective Deans for consideration,” it added.

While speaking of the creation of the special Covid fund, Vice Chancellor Professor MA Jafri said: “We know that many of our students have faced unique challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After accessing the situation, we got to know that there are several students in the University who have lost either of their parents.. who were sole earning members of their family. We are waiving off the fee of such students which will help them to pay for their fees and other university expenses by offering access to our Fund for Benevolence.”

The Fund for Benevolence of Deserving Students will be created by deducting some portion of the salary of the teaching staff and non-teaching staff belonging to Group ‘A’ and above. The gesture has very well-acknowledged and appreciated by all the staff where many staff members have volunteered to offer more than one day’s salary for this Fund, the Jamia Hamdard statement said.