  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Biology Fellowship

Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Biology Fellowship

The FRSB is an award and fellowship granted to individuals who have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of biological sciences. Professor Vohora has received this fellowship for her extensive contributions in the field of Pharmacology.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 7:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship
World Unani Day 2021: Jamia Hamdard Organises National Symposium
Jamia Hamdard Celebrates National Science Day
Jamia Hamdard Plants Trees, Distributes Blankets To Mark Republic Day
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Chemistry Research Grant
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of London Fellowship
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Biology Fellowship
Professor Divya Vohora has received this fellowship for her extensive contributions in the field of Pharmacology
New Delhi:

Dr Divya Vohora, Professor Department of Pharmacology of Jamia Hamdard has been selected as the Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, London. The Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB) is an award and fellowship granted to individuals who have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of biological sciences. The fellowship acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for the extraordinary contributions to the field of Life Sciences.

Professor Vohora has received this fellowship for her extensive contributions in the field of Pharmacology particularly Neuropharmacology, Epilepsy and Osteoporosis.

Dr Vohora, as per a Jamia Hamdard statement, has provided innovative insights in understanding the novel mechanisms and new drug targets for epileptogenesis and epilepsy particularly temporal lobe epilepsy, the most drug-resistant form of epilepsy. In addition, she has also carried out research on mitigating the adverse effects of various drug treatments on bone.

1617373056057Dr Divya Vohora, Professor Department of Pharmacology Jamia Hamdard (Source: Jamia Hamdard)

Her major areas of interests, the statement said, are Neurobehavioral Pharmacology particularly Epilepsy and epilepsy-associated complications, neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease and associated co-morbidities including osteoporosis.

The Professor has also been awarded with Distinguished Woman Scientist Award of Indian Society of Chemists and Biologists (ISCB); Dr Vinod Kumar Bhargava Award of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS); Dr DN Prasad Memorial Oration Award of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Career Award for Young Teachers by AICTE; Fast Track Award for Young Scientists by DST and Chandra Kanta Dandiya Prize for best published paper in Pharmacology.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Pharmacy-pharmacology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021: Know Syllabus, Marking Scheme For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam
MHT CET 2021: Know Syllabus, Marking Scheme For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam
District Magistrates Asked To Take Call On Physical Classes In Schools In Jammu And Kashmir
District Magistrates Asked To Take Call On Physical Classes In Schools In Jammu And Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Down Schools For Students Of Up To Class 8 Till April 11
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Down Schools For Students Of Up To Class 8 Till April 11
Rajasthan To Create Online Register Of Students In Kota Coaching Centres
Rajasthan To Create Online Register Of Students In Kota Coaching Centres
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Launches
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Launches "MyNEP2020" Platform Of NCTE Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................