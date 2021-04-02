Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Biology Fellowship

Professor Divya Vohora has received this fellowship for her extensive contributions in the field of Pharmacology

Dr Divya Vohora, Professor Department of Pharmacology of Jamia Hamdard has been selected as the Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, London. The Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB) is an award and fellowship granted to individuals who have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of biological sciences. The fellowship acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for the extraordinary contributions to the field of Life Sciences.

Professor Vohora has received this fellowship for her extensive contributions in the field of Pharmacology particularly Neuropharmacology, Epilepsy and Osteoporosis.

Dr Vohora, as per a Jamia Hamdard statement, has provided innovative insights in understanding the novel mechanisms and new drug targets for epileptogenesis and epilepsy particularly temporal lobe epilepsy, the most drug-resistant form of epilepsy. In addition, she has also carried out research on mitigating the adverse effects of various drug treatments on bone.

Her major areas of interests, the statement said, are Neurobehavioral Pharmacology particularly Epilepsy and epilepsy-associated complications, neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease and associated co-morbidities including osteoporosis.

The Professor has also been awarded with Distinguished Woman Scientist Award of Indian Society of Chemists and Biologists (ISCB); Dr Vinod Kumar Bhargava Award of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS); Dr DN Prasad Memorial Oration Award of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Career Award for Young Teachers by AICTE; Fast Track Award for Young Scientists by DST and Chandra Kanta Dandiya Prize for best published paper in Pharmacology.